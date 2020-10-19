Cheque presented to Offaly School of Special Education

The Lough Boora Running group in conjunction with Ferbane AC presented a substantial cheque for €10,000 to the Offaly School of Special Education last week.

The money was raised from the proceeds of the Lough Boora running 5km, 'Run With Will' and Half Marathon, which was unfortunately postponed in March 2020 due to Government guidelines regarding the containment of Covid-19.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Management of the school, outgoing principal, Denise Cole, acknowledged the “amazingly generous” donation of the Lough Boora running group. “Having already raised significant funds for the school over the past several years, today they presented the school with a cheque for €10,000. The generosity of their contributions in the past has enabled us to provide a host of additional experiences for the children.”

“Last year for example, we were in a position to use the donation from Lough Boora to hire additional space for the children to carry out their physio programmes in comfort. We have also been able to fund Judo classes for those of our children who were able to take part.”

“Many additional resources have been sourced by the Board of Management which otherwise wouldn’t have been a possibility. To reiterate, thank you all most sincerely for all your efforts on behalf of our amazing pupils. Ed Graham, incoming Principal from November 1 next, was also delighted to be able to accept the cheque from the group at the school last week.