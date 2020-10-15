Tullamore architect scoops highest honour in architecture

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has sent his congratulations to Tullamore architect Yvonne Farrell and business partner Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects, on winning the Pritzker Architecture Prize 2020.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize is awarded annually, to honour a living architect or architects for significant achievement, and is considered one of the highest honours in architecture.

The prize is the latest in a long list of awards presented to the talented duo.

Earlier this year they won the RIBA Royal Gold Medal, which is given in recognition of the significant influence ''either directly or indirectly on the advancement of architecture.''

Their many other accolades include the World Building of the Year award, in 2008 for the Universita Luigi Bocconi in Milan, The Silver Lion for their exhibition at the Venice Biennale in 2012. This included their designs for the UTEC University in Lima, Peru – a project that, won them the inaugural RIBA International Award, to name but a few.

In his message President Higgins said:

''As laureates of the Pritzker Prize, you have been accorded the highest accolade within your profession, having joined an illustrious list of practitioners of your craft, fellow Pritzker Laureates, who with you now among them, have made such significant architectural contributions.''

''Architecture at its best, and particularly when it takes upon itself the social responsibility of the inclusion and flourishing of our citizens, draws on both art and science. To achieve its best, as a multifaceted discipline drawing on so many fields of human endeavour, it seeks to attain a balanced integration of both art and science. Architecture is a reflection of how we imagine ourselves, how we present ourselves across the earth’s landscape, and, like other expressive mediums, it changes with styles, technologies and cultural expressions.

We have examples of wonderful architecture around us, but we also must admit to examples where developments have seemed to jar with wider societal, imaginative and inclusive objectives that might enable us all to flourish. Architects thus carry with them a responsibility, but also the joy, of contributing to how we conduct ourselves on this fragile planet.

I do know and appreciate that a body of skilled and thoughtful women and men, and Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara are the joint fourth and fifth women to receive this prize, Pritzker Laureates have demonstrated the skills and knowledge of how to be instruments of positive change towards a sustainable future, through recognising and embracing the challenges we are all confronted with, by climate change, biodiversity loss and the increasingly acute scourge of urban homelessness, exclusion and social isolation, the deepening of inequality and loss of social cohesion.

As practitioners and teachers, you have much to impart to emerging women and men aspiring to excel in a profession that can have such a profound impact on the wellbeing of our societies.

While we all would have preferred for this award ceremony to proceed in the usual manner, COVID-19 made that impossible. However, not defeated but with resilience, let it not dampen our spirits or our joy in sharing together this wonderful event that has been arranged by the Pritzker Foundation. The virtual ceremony after all provides an opportunity for us all to celebrate with you and to share in your great achievement and the deserved recognition that you have been given.

Shelley and Yvonne, déanaim comhghairdeas libh.

Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, as President of Ireland, I congratulate you both, and I wish you both continued success.