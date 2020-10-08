Offaly station gets new superintendent in garda shake-up

An Garda Síochána has confirmed a number of allocations of Chief Superintendents and Superintendents across the country.

The appointments came into effect on October 8 as a result of recent promotions and consequential allocations.

Superintendent Colin Furlong has been assigned to the Birr Garda District after receiving a promotion in the force. Offaly native and superintendent Aidan Minnock is also on the move as he takes up a role at the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary.



The following Chief Superintendents have been assigned new responsibilities following promotion:

Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly to the Special Detective Unit.

Chief Superintendent Brian Woods to the Dublin Metropolitan Regional Office.



Chief Superintendent Margaret Nugent has been assigned additional responsibility for the Garda Professional Standards Unit.,



The following Superintendents are assigned responsibility following promotion:



Superintendent Paul Franey to Balbriggan Garda District.

Superintendent Derek Maguire to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB)

Superintendent Patrick O’Shea to Castlebar / Westport Community Engagement Functional area.

Superintendent Sorcha Fitzpatrick to Bray Garda District

Superintendent Mark O’Neill to Coolock Garda District.

Superintendent Annette Browne to Garda Professional Standards Unit (GPSU).

Superintendent Paul Kennedy to Listowel Garda District.

Superintendent Colin Furlong to Birr Garda District.

Superintendent Michael McNamara to Crime Legal, Garda Headquarters.

Superintendent Gareth Walsh to Carrickmacross Garda District.

Superintendent Finbarr O’Sullivan to Internal Affairs, Garda Headquarters.

Superintendent Dermot Drea to Navan Garda District.

Superintendent Conor Ó Murchú to the office of Assistant Commissioner, Organised & Serious Crime.

Superintendent Bláithín Moran to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau (GNRPB), Garda Headquarters.

Superintendent Ronan Barry to Dun Laoghaire Garda District.

Superintendent Gary McPolin to DMR Roads Policing, Dublin Castle.

Superintendent Ronan Kennelly to Bantry Garda District.





The following Superintendents are assigned responsibility on transfer:



Superintendent Helen Deely to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security.

Superintendent John O’Flaherty to Cavan / Monaghan Division, shall be allocated to detective duties.

Superintendent James O’Leary to North Western Region HQ, Galway Division, shall be allocated to detective duties.

Superintendent Patrick Murphy to Thomastown Garda District.

Superintendent David Nolan to Athlone Garda District.

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan to Mayfield / Gurranabraher Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Edmond Golden to Nenagh Garda District.

Superintendent Nigel Mulleady to the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit (GACU).

Superintendent Anthony Lonergan to Thomastown Garda District.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan to Buncrana Garda District.

Superintendent Padraic Powell to Fermoy Garda District.

Superintendent Anthony Pettit to Waterford Garda District.

Superintendent Aidan Minnock to the Garda College, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell to Tralee Garda District.

Superintendent Sheamus McCormack to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Superintendent Mary Gaynor to Sligo Garda District.

Superintendent Barry Walsh to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

Superintendent John Deasy to Anglesea Street / Togher Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent John Lawless to Portlaoise Garda District.

Superintendent Thomas Murphy to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau (GNRPB), Garda Headquarters.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley to the DMR Roads Policing, Dublin Castle.