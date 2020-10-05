Ireland is going to LEVEL 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, not LEVEL 5

The Government has rejected the advice of NPHET to place Ireland under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, all counties will join Donegal and Dublin at Level 3 restrictions but stricter enforcement will be placed on the restrictions.

Travel restrictions will be the biggest difference with people not permitted to travel outside their own county once again. For Offaly, this will be the third time under such severe restrictions following the national lockdown in March and a follow-up lockdown in Offaly, Kildare and Laois in August.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee has ended its deliberations today, which followed a meeting between the three coalition party leaders and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The Cabinet will now meet at 5.30pm to discuss the plan, with an official announcement expected this evening.

You can read all of the Level 3 restrictions by tapping HERE.