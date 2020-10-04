Number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital increases in last 24 hours

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital has increased over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the HSE's Daily Operations Update, two additional patients with the virus were admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

That brings to seven the number of patients being treated at the hospital with one of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There is also one patient with a suspected case currently being treated in the hospital.

According to the HSE figures, there are 20 vacant general beds and one vacant critical care bed available in the hospital. According to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures, there was one patient on a trolley at the hospital awaiting admission this morning.

READ NEXT: Incidence rate of Covid-19 more than triples in one area in Offaly

Across the country, the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 continues to rise.

As of 8pm on Saturday, there were 132 patients with confirmed cases being treated across the acute hospital network.

Of those cases, 75 were in Dublin with 11 in Letterkenny. Elsewhere there were seven patients being treated in Mullingar and Limerick respectively.

READ NEXT: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Offaly as over 600 new cases recorded in Ireland