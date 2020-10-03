LATEST UPDATE: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Offaly as over 600 new cases recorded in Ireland

The latest Covid-19 update from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that the number of confirmed cases in Offaly continue to rise while there have been more than 600 confirmed cases today.

As of midnight Friday, October 2, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 613 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the highest number of new cases since April 26. There has now been a total of 37,668** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare,31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Of the cases notified today 315 are men / 294 are women, 68% are under 45 years of age, 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 10 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,810* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of COVID-19 in Ireland.

"For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

"We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-COVID healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of COVID-19.”