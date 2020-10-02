Incidence rate of Covid-19 more than triples in one area in Offaly

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from September 15 to 28.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has more than tripled in the Tullamore Electoral Area compared to the two week period from September 1 to September 14.

According to the latest incidence rate figures, there were 96 cases per 100,000 people in the Tullamore Area from September 15 to September 28 with a total of 28 cases confirmed over the two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area from September 8 to September 21 was 54.9. In the figures released on September 14, the incidence rate per 100,000 for Tullamore was just 30.9 meaning it more than tripled in the following two weeks.

In the same period, the incidence rate for the Edenderry Electoral Area has remained consistent. According to the latest figures, the rate is now at 51.4 cases per 100,000 with 12 new cases confirmed. On September 21, the rate was also 51.4 while on September 14 it stood at 42.9 cases per 100,000.

In the Birr Electoral Area, the incidence rate continues to trend downwards. With a population in the Birr electoral area of 25,476, the incidence rate of 90.3 per 100,000 for the first two weeks of September was concerning but it more than halved by September 21 to a rate of 39.3 per 100,000.

It has fallen again in the latest figures and now stands at 35.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the two weeks from September 15 to September 28 was 88.2 cases per 100,000.

