Offaly back on NPHET radar as county sees largest increase in Covid-19 cases in six weeks

Offaly is back on the radar for the National Public Health Emergency Team as the county today recorded its largest increase in new Covid-19 cases in six weeks.

There were nine new cases in Offaly today, the largest increase in the county since August 22.

As of midnight Thursday 1st October, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 37,063** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

TAP TO READ NEXT: OPINION: We need to turn our homes into fortresses in the battle against Covid-19

Of the cases notified today, 225 are men / 242 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 68 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,801* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”