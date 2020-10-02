OPINION: We need to turn our homes into fortresses in the battle against Covid-19

We all know the drill by now when we are entering shops, hairdressers, restaurants, churches, schools or any other public building.

We put on our masks, we sanitise our hands and we maintain a social distance from anyone else who happens to be there as best as we can.

It is now just part of our daily routine. It's the reality of the Covid-19 world we live in.

However when it comes to our homes, the place where we spend time with our families, the place we treasure, the place we lock up to keep ourselves safe, we let our guard down.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has concerns over the transmission of the virus in homes and on Thursday issued new guidelines that have been accepted by Government.

The aim of the guidelines is to limit social contacts in private homes. NPHET is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time following a further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation in the country since last week.

The recommendations mean people should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home. People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from one other household. READ MORE ON THE NEW GUIDELINES HERE

We Irish are a very welcoming and sociable people and these new guidelines go against our default setting but they could have a very real impact in stopping the spread of the nefarious virus.

We like it when people call around. We will make our visitors tea which we will probably drink at the kitchen table. At some point we will probably move into the good room and sit and chat and catch up. We will let them use the bathroom before they go and we might even give them a hug on their way out the door.

And we will do all this without masks, without hand sanitiser and without knowing if we have unwittingly welcomed Covid-19 into the sanctity of our family home.

Just think for a minute about how many surfaces could be touched by an infected person who visits your home. Door handles, chairs, tables, cups, toilets.... the list goes on.

Multiply that by five, ten, fifteen or even twenty people and if just one of those people unknowingly has the virus, you have a serious cluster just waiting to happen right inside your own home.

It goes contrary to our nature and the traditional Cead Mile Failte we are famous for but, in this Covid world, we need to turn our homes into fortresses against the virus.

We should limit the number of people we have in our homes in line with Government advice.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, two out of every three Covid-19 clusters in Ireland are in family homes.

We should have hand sanitiser ready to use in our homes and we should make sure visitors use it when they come in. We should, as best we can, limit the number of surfaces they touch and once they leave, we should clean any surfaces that were touched. We should limit the length of time of these visits. We should maintain a social distance and yes, we should really wear masks, except when drinking tea. We have to assume that the person entering our home could be a carrier. It is heartless and sterilises the very fabric of our social interactions but, for now at least, we have to just as cautious in our own homes as we entering any building.

Again, this seems an utterly alien concept to us as we are an overwhelming welcoming people but, for now and for the foresseeable future, our safety and that of our family and friends should be our primaty concern.

There will be plenty of time for the cup of tea and the chat later.......