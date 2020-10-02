Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for a dry start on Saturday but it will be wet and blustery over the remainder of the weekend with a risk of localised flooding. The unsettled conditions are then set to continue through next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Saturday from Met Eireann states that the morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells for the most part, it will become cloudy early however in the east. During the afternoon scattered showers will develop in the west, while rain will develop in the northeast through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Rain in the east will extend westward to affect much of the north and east of the country overnight on Saturday. It will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding. There will be a mix of dry spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Sunday from Met Eireann is for the day to start off wet in most areas with heavy and prolonged rain leading to a risk of localised flooding. Eastern parts will begin to clear during the morning, however the rain will persist in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds, which will ease light northerly as the rain clears.

The rain will gradually ease on Sunday night, becoming more showery in western parts. Remaining mostly cloudy and dry in the east with just the risk of isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Here is the latest Atlantic Charts - 7 Day Forecast. These charts show forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for the next 7 days. Low pressure swirling near Ireland will bring unsettled weather over the coming days.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann says that a band of showers or longer spells of rain in the southwest will slowly extend northeastwards, with the best of any drier brighter conditions through the day in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable winds.