Deadline looms for objections to acquisition of derelict house in Offaly

THE deadline for objections to the compulsory acquisition of a house in Tullamore will expire next Wednesday, October 7.

On August 24 last Offaly County Council posted a notice on a house in Church Hill indicating its intention to acquire it under the Derelict Sites Act.

Any owner, lessee or occupier of the property is entitled to object in writing to the proposed acquisition on or before the deadline date.

The house is one of three which are the subject of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) by the council, housing direct Sharon Kennedy told councillors last month.

CPO under the Derelict Sites Act is one of a number of steps the council is taking in the battle against anti-social behaviour on its estates.

Ms Kennedy said derelict houses can provide a location for “all sorts of anti-social behaviour”.

“We've already commenced a CPO process for three houses. We'll see how that process goes,” she said.

CPO can be quite a difficult process, she added. “The intention is that we would acquire these houses and then renovate them and that will cost a significant amount of money and then put them back into proper use.”

If acquired, they will add to the council's housing portfolio and also “reduce the opportunity for people to congregate in areas which result in anti social behaviour”.

The council director made her remarks when councillors were adopting an updated anti-social behaviour policy.

Its adoption was unanimous, proposed by Cllr Danny Owens, the Fianna Fail chair of the strategic policy committee which drew it up, and seconded by Cllr Sean O'Brien, an Independent councillor from Tullamore.

Ms Kennedy said the policy's purpose is to prevent and reduce anti-social behaviour in council housing estates and homes owned by the council.

It tries to promote the building of sustainable communities, improve estate management, encourage and foster participation and develop a sense of ownership and pride of place.

Its objective is to allow people to live without conduct that violates their basic rights.

Other measures which the council will use to achieve the aims of the policy are pre tenancy information sessions, estate management initiatives, tenant consultation and inter agency collaboration with the gardai, the HSE and Tusla.

Punitive actions include repossession of homes and securing excluding orders against individuals.

“It's one thing to have a policy, it's another thing to implement it and to implement it well,” said Ms Kennedy.

She stressed that a very small minority of council tenants were responsible for the issues of concern, a sentiment which was shared by all councillors who welcomed the policy.

Cllr Owens said anti-social behaviour had increased during the Covid period. Reacting to the use of compulsory purchase, he stated: “It's a long winded process but it does get results and hopefully will get more results in the future.”

Cllr O'Brien, who sits on a Tullamore Municipal District committee charged with dealing with the issue, said the causes of the behaviour had to be addressed and urged all agencies to work together.

The other councillor on that Tullamore committee, Cllr Tony McCormack, Fianna Fail, called for “zero tolerance to help the law abiding citizens and said it is important to protect those living in fear who are being intimidated by those “going around with their chests out”.

Cllr Ken Smollen, Irish Democratic Party, welcome the CPO process on properties in Tullamore and also said there will not be a lot of cooperation from tenants who are “terrified”.

“I know it's not our role but I think that local councillors on the ground should have some input into the allocation of housing,” said Cllr Smollen.

He said he knew of one house where the tenants had been evicted up to three times and a neighbour had been forced out and their house was boarded up.

Cllr Declan Harvey, Fianna Fail, also welcomed the CPOs and said those responsible for anti-social behaviour will have to see that the council is serious. CPO will help.

Cllr John Leahy, Independent, Kilcormac, praised the Tullamore councillors for their work on the Municipal District committee and commended Cllr Smollen for being very brave previously for brining the issue to the fore.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail, said some people were reluctant to come forward with written complaints because of “huge fear”.

He urged early intervention if there is an indication of a problem after the allocation of a house.