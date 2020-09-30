Tullamore's Glendaniel chosen to represent Offaly in the national IPB Pride of Place competition

GLENDANIEL in Tullamore has been chosen to represent Offaly in the small housing estates category of the prestigious all-Ireland IPB Pride of Place competition in 2020.

The well maintained estate was chosen by Offaly County Council based on the ongoing achievements of the hard-working Glendaniel Residents Association.

“This is testament to all that you have achieved and continue to achieve for your community,” the council told members of the Association when informing them of their selection on June 25 last.

Pride of Place is all-island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.

Glendaniel, located near the Grand Canal just minutes from the town centre, was developed in the 1970s and consists of 52 houses.

All the houses are different with each having being developed individually on separate sites, Willie Ward and Brendan Skelton of the residents association told the Tribune this week.

The centre piece of the estate is a manicured large green area resplendent with flower beds and dotted with semi-mature trees.

Naturally it is a focal area for the community and plays host to the annual barbecue and children's sports day.

Said Willie Ward: “It's like living in the country but having all the amenities of the town, such as the railway station, shopping centre, sporting facilities and hospital, on your doorstep.

Members of the vibrant community, steered by the residents association, all play their part in maintaining and improving the appearance of the estate.

Works are financed by an annual subscription from residents, sponsorship from local businesses and much appreciated grants from county bodies.

These grants include

Offaly County Council – Municipal District of Tullamore Community Grants Scheme;

Offaly County Council – Community Enhancement Programme and

Offaly LCDC – National Community Event – May Bank Holiday Weekend

The council also provided part-finance for the two distinctive planters located at the main entry point to the estate.

The officers and committee members of the Glendaniel Residents Association are: Dave McEneff (Chairman): Willie Ward (Secretary); Brendan Skelton (Treasurer); Eilish Fogarty; Joe Geoghegan; Mick Gunning; Bernie Hughes; Tom Lynch; Winnie Lynch and Jim McDonald.

Winners in the Pride of Place competition will be announced later in the year.

The residents association wish to acknowledge the help they received from the entire community and from the Cultural Section of Offaly County Council in submitting their entry to the all-island competition over the course of July and August.