New York honours for whiskey with Tullamore links



Egan's Irish Whiskey Fortitude won Irish Whiskey of the Year at the recent New York International Spirits Competition at the end of August, the only Irish whiskey to receive a double gold, at 96 points.

This was only one of an impressive run of awards secured by Egan's Irish Whiskey in the past month.

Centenary, a blend of meticulously selected single malt and single grain finished in XO Cognac casks of French Limousin Oak, was awarded Double Gold at the 2020 Sip Awards in August, well as Gold Best in Class at the 2020 Whiskies of the World Awards the same month.

Egan’s has also just secured an exclusive distribution deal with Total Wine in the United States, meaning that it will increase it’s US market footprint significantly before the end of the year, bringing its award winning Irish whiskeys to a wider audience worldwide.

Egan’s Irish Whiskey continues to craft ground-breaking, innovative expressions with the latest release in its limited edition Legacy series, Legacy Reserve III. The third volume in this exceptional single malt series is hand-selected by the Egan family, aged for 17 years in American Bourbon casks and finished in French Cadillac AOC casks.

Limited to just 1000 bottles worldwide and less than 100 for the Irish market, the Cadillac cask finish adds a beautiful vanilla nose with hints of honey, acacia, honeysuckle, vanilla, citrus and apricot and a buttery mouthfeel, with baked peaches, pears, and honeyed apricots giving way to a nectar aftertaste. Cadillac is a French appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC) for a sweet white wine made from Biturica vines on the hillsides of the Entre-Deux-Mers subregion of Bordeaux, taking its name from the town of Cadillac (not the car!)

The Egan family name is synonymous with some of the best Irish whiskeys in the world, as P.&H. Egan, Ltd was established in 1852 in Tullamore, becoming one of Ireland’s largest merchant houses, bonders and bottlers for 116 years. Reimagined in 2013 by the fifth and sixth generation Maurice and Jonathan Egan, today Egan’s Irish Whiskey is recognised for its exceptional single malt and single grain Irish whiskey, and dedicated to crafting ground-breaking, innovative expressions in the spirit of its forefathers.

Legacy Reserve III is non chill-filtered to retain its unique characteristics, and bottled at 46% ABV. RRP is €170 and it is available to pre-order now from Celtic Whiskey Shop (https://www.celticwhiskeyshop.com/Egans-17-Year-Old-Single-Malt-Legacy-Volume-3) and leading independent retailers at the end of September.

Egan’s Irish Whiskey is distributed by Intrepid Spirits through Celtic Whiskey Shop, Classic Drinks, Drinks Genius and MCM Spirits and is available at Celtic Whiskey Shop, James Fox, Deveney’s Dundrum, and all leading independent retailers. For more information visit www.eganswhiskey.com or connect on Instagram @egansirishwhiskey.



Tasting Notes

Nose: An unmistakable Irish Single Malt with hints of honey, acacia, honeysuckle, vanilla, citrus and apricot.



Palate: Full bodied and incredibly smooth. Baked peaches, pears and apricots with honey and a buttery mouthfeel.



Finish: Notes of nectar with a long, nectar-like, and incredibly satisfying finish.