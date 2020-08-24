New Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at Offaly meat plant

A new Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at the Rosderra Irish Meats plant in Clara.

Four workers have returned positive results as part of a routine testing regime at the speciality meat ingredients facility in the North Offaly town.

The news was confirmed by industrial organiser with SIPTU, Jason Palmer, who spoke on radio this morning.

Contact tracing was underway at the weekend after the positive tests were confirmed but the facility is open and operational today, according to Palmer.

He also says there is a plan in place to retest the workers on Friday. A similar run of tests were carried out on the Rosderra plant in Edenderry last week but it's understood no positive tests were returned.

The Offaly Express has contacted Rosderra Irish Meats for comment.

Elsewhere, Esker Hills Golf Club, which would have a lot of members from the town of Clara, confirmed that one of its members has tested positive for the virus.

The individual was on course at the weekend but was not in the clubhouse.

