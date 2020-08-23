Member of Offaly golf club tests positive for Covid-19

Esker Hills Golf Club in Clara has confirmed that one of its members has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club, famous as the home club of Open champion Shane Lowry, informed members of the case on Sunday evening.

In a message to members, the club said: "Unfortunately, one of our members has tested positive for Covid-19. We wish our member a speedy recovery and all the best.

"The member was on the course today [Sunday], however, he did not enter the clubhouse at any time and subsequently did not enter the weekend competition. He did not avail of a buggy.

"He was not in close contact with anyone other than his playing partners who are also aware of the current situation.



"In light of this, it is imperative that we all follow the guidelines set out by the HSE and in future if any of our members are awaiting results or experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 please refrain from playing until negative test result is confirmed," the club concluded.