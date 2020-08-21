An Post install parcel locker in Tullamore

An Post has installed a new parcel locker in the Lidl car park on Church road, Tullamore.

The facility allows people to collect, send and return parcels.

A spokesperson for An Post said it has delayed bringing the Tullamore parcel locker online because of the local lockdown, and ''the difficulties of training staff because of those restrictions.''

The lockers are handy for those ordering goods online but who may not be at home to collect them when they arrive.

The An Post locker allows people to redirect their parcels to the facility which is accessible up to 24 hours a day.

There are currently 29 parcel lockers across the countrywith another 22 expected by end of Septemper /early October.