Over 1,000 customers left without power in Offaly after last night's storm

A number of areas around Offaly were left without power and some are still experiencing outages following last night's storm Ellen.

259 homes in Edenderry, 874 in Birr, 859 in Tullamore, 103 in Clareen, and 66 in Portarlington were out and in some cases are still being affected.

The ESB estimate that power will be returned to all homes by 2pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile debris and trees are down around the county.

People are being warned to be careful if driving this morning.