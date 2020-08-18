WEATHER ALERT: Met Eireann warns of possible 'unsafe conditions' with strong winds and rain on the way

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory and is warning that strong winds in the coming days may lead to 'unsafe conditions and some disruption'.

Met Eireann states that wet and windy weather is expected up to the weekend, with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings, as an area of low pressure tracks close to the west coast on Thurdsay and Friday.

The Advisory, which is valid from Wednesday at 9pm until Friday at 9pm, states that unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

Met Eireann is warning that strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.

