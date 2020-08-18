Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days - wet and windy weather on the way

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann states that wet and windy weather is expected up to the weekend, with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings, as an area of low pressure tracks close to the west coast on Thurdsay and Friday. Becoming fresher over the weekend with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann says that rain will be heavy at first in parts of the south and southwest, extending gradually northwards, but becoming patchy. Drier conditions will follow, but another spell of persistent and locally heavy rain will develop in south and southwest coastal areas in the evening or early night. Maximum temperatures 17 to 21 Celsius. Winds mostly moderate to fresh easterly, strong at times in coastal areas.

Rain in the south will extend northward overnight, becoming heavy at times, with southeast winds becoming fresh to strong and gusty for a time along the east coast. Elsewhere winds will be mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly with Low temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is forecasting that another band of rain will spread northwards over the country with heavy thundery showers following. It will be mild and blustery with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, becoming occasionally strong in some coastal areas.

A further spell of wet and windy weather will extend across the country with further heavy thundery bursts on Thursday night. Lowest Temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds with near gale force winds along exposed coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is forecasting that the weather will be blustery with further spells of rain or showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with fresh, gusty south or southwest winds, strong in some coastal areas.

Remaining blustery with clear spells and scattered showers on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Fresh and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers heaviest along Atlantic coasts on Saturday. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, but feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.