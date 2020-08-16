Area by area breakdown of all Covid-19 cases in Offaly

As of Wednesday, August 12 there had been 594 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly. That was an increase of 113 from June 12 when there were 481 cases in the county.

On Friday evening, Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub which is based on official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), was updated for the first time in three months.

Below are the figures for each electoral area in Offaly as they were on June 12 and also on August 12 in descending order.

Edenderry Urban

June 12 – 80

August 12 – 158

Tullamore Urban

June 12 – 64

August 12 – 72

Clara

June 12 – 68

August 12 – 69

Shinrone

June 12 – 45

August 12 – 45

Tullamore Rural

June 12 - 28

August 12 – 28

Portarlington North

June 12 - 21

August 12 - 23

Birr Urban

June 12 - 19

August 12 - 19

Screggan

June 12 - 11

August 12 - 13

Banagher

June 12 - 8

August 12 - 8

Cappincur

June 12 - 6

August 12 - 6

Ferbane

June 12 - 5

August 12 - 5

Geashill

June 12 - 5

August 12 – 5

Clonmore

June 12 - <5

August 12 – 5

Monasteroris

June 12 - 5

August 12 – 5

Croghan

June 12 - <5

August 12 - 5

All other electoral areas in Offaly have less than five cases as of August 12.

