Area by area breakdown of all Covid-19 cases in Offaly
As of Wednesday, August 12 there had been 594 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly. That was an increase of 113 from June 12 when there were 481 cases in the county.
On Friday evening, Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub which is based on official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), was updated for the first time in three months.
Below are the figures for each electoral area in Offaly as they were on June 12 and also on August 12 in descending order.
Edenderry Urban
June 12 – 80
August 12 – 158
Tullamore Urban
June 12 – 64
August 12 – 72
Clara
June 12 – 68
August 12 – 69
Shinrone
June 12 – 45
August 12 – 45
Tullamore Rural
June 12 - 28
August 12 – 28
Portarlington North
June 12 - 21
August 12 - 23
Birr Urban
June 12 - 19
August 12 - 19
Screggan
June 12 - 11
August 12 - 13
Banagher
June 12 - 8
August 12 - 8
Cappincur
June 12 - 6
August 12 - 6
Ferbane
June 12 - 5
August 12 - 5
Geashill
June 12 - 5
August 12 – 5
Clonmore
June 12 - <5
August 12 – 5
Monasteroris
June 12 - 5
August 12 – 5
Croghan
June 12 - <5
August 12 - 5
All other electoral areas in Offaly have less than five cases as of August 12.
You can check out the full map by clicking here
