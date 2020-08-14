Latest update on cases of Covid-19 in hospitals in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are is one patient with a confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

The patient is being treated in Tullamore and was admitted yesterday while there are no confirmed cases in either Portlaoise or Naas.

In terms of suspected cases, there are three patients in Tullamore, there are none in Portlaoise and there are six in Naas.

Elsewhere in the acute hospitals in the country, there are four patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Kilkenny which also has one suspected case.

University Hospital Limerick is treating two patients with confirmed cases of the virus but is also reporting that it is treating 55 patients with suspected cases.

The Mater Hospital has two confirmed and five suspected cases while Beaumont has one confirmed case and 15 suspected cases.

Cavan, Mullingar and Tallaght hospitals are each treating one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 and there are also eight suspected cases in Tallaght.

Across the country, there are 13 patients in hospital with confirmed cases of the virus while there are another 138 suspected cases. Of that number, one confirmed case and nine suspected cases are in the regional lockdown in Offaly, Kildare and Laois.

