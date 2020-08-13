Woman in custody accused of Laois robbery

A MOUNTMELLICK woman who is in custody in the Dochas prison, Dublin, appeared before Tullamore District Court by videolink today.

Carrie Keegan, 37, College View, Mountmellick, is accused of robbery at another address in College View on July 27 last.

It is alleged she stole a mobile phone, keys and cash.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court he was seeking a remand in custody for directions from the DPP.

He said the investigation into the matter was in its infancy.

Ms Keegan, who was represented by Barry Fitzgerald, solicitor, was remanded in custody by Judge Mary Cashin to appear before Tullamore District Court again on August 27 next.