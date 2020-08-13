Raffle for signed Liverpool jersey raises €3,000 for Offaly centre

A RAFFLE for a signed Liverpool jersey raised €3,000 towards the development of a community centre in Killeigh.

The jersey was won by lifelong Liverpool supporter, John Leogue, manager of Dunnes Stores in Roscrea, who was presented with his framed prize by the chairman of Killeigh Community Centre Development Association, Joe Walshe.

The Association continues to work feverishly towards the realisation of a Community Centre in Killeigh.

As the planning application process comes to a close, the committee are sprinting to the finish line in terms of fundraising the required amount to apply for grants such as LEADER funding.

Thanks to the support of the local community a significant amount has been raised since the committee launched, however there is still a shortfall in terms of funding.

Anyone wishing to contribute can do so online at:www.gofundme.com /eargt-killeigh-community-centreor by contacting any member of the committee.

The Patrons Scheme was launched just before Christmas 2019 and donations are still being collected via direct debits, standing orders or cash/cheque amounts