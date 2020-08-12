Large scale testing at Tullamore meat factory comes back clear

Results for large scale testing of employees at Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore for Covid-19 by the HSE have come back clear.

According to a brief statement from the company this morning, testing of 210 staff at the facility was carried out by the HSE on Sunday, August 9. The results of these tests have come back 100% negative for Covid-19.

A total of nine staff tested positive for the virus at the factory last week and the company suspended operations on Monday with workers on full pay pending the results.

