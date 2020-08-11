First time buyers can now own their own home in Tullamore for just €762 per month

First time buyers can now own their own home in Tullamore for €762 per month with to the improved help to buy scheme.

Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill have seen performance on their Silverbrook scheme grow stronger week on week. Phase one which consisted of 24 houses is now sold out.

The team in Tullamore launched Phase 2 in the middle of July and have already seen 5 of the 10, three bedroom semi -detached units sale agreed from the plans. Building is well under way and an expected completion of these homes will be in approximately six weeks. Phase 3 comprising a mixture of 3 and 4 bedroom semi -detached houses and four larger corner three bedroom semi detached homes will be launched in October of this year.

Aside from the influx of new buyers who are now coming from of the Dublin market, with many people availing of remote working with the high speed broad band available which is a huge deciding factor. The recent changes in the Help To Buy scheme has seen an additional boost in activity with the new scheme now offering 10 per cent back.

The overall monthly repayment comes at €762 under the new scheme, this is a far cry from the €1300/€1400 per month these new homes would be expected to fetch on the rental market.

If you are considering applying for the scheme you will need a minimum deposit of ten percent of the house price, a further ten per cent can be claimed back from Revenue(Help to Buy Scheme)

New home- owners in the scheme will also see savings in their energy costs with each home coming with a BER rating of A2/A3.

Contact Hilary or Breda at Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill for more information.

info@sflewishamill.ie 0579320862

Mortgage illustration:

Purchase Price – E259,000

Mortgage (90% LTV) – E233,100

New HTB Scheme – 10% - E25,900

Less 10 per cent deposit €25,900

Loan Amount €207,200

Term - 35 years.

Customers can qualify for our Green interest rate offer which gives a reduction of 0.2% off the interest rate the customer chooses.

They will also get our 3% Cash back offer :

2% - E4,144 – 45 days after mortgage draws down.

1% - E2,072 after 5 years.

Interest rates:

1 & 2yr fixed @ 2.7% - Repayments – €762pm

3 & 5yr fixed @ 2.8% - Repayments – €774pm

Bank of Ireland is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank trading as Bank of Ireland Mortgages and The Mortgage Store is regulated by The Central Bank of Ireland.