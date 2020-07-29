Properties searched by gardai as part of human trafficking investigation

Three adult males who gardai believe were trafficked into Ireland are receiving assistance after they were removed from properties in North Cork.

As part of an intelligence-led operation into suspected human trafficking, gardai carried out a number of searches in the Charleville and Mallow areas on Sunday.

"Two premises were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present interviewed. Three adult males, who it is suspected were recently trafficked into Ireland, were removed from the properties and are receiving assistance," said a garda spokesperson.

The searches involved gardaí from across the North Cork Division who were assisted by members of the divisional Armed Support Unit and the regional Dog Unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.