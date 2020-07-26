Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for mixed and changeable conditions. Temperatures will be a little on the cool side of average early in the week, but becoming warm and humid later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Monday from Met Eireann is for a wet start with outbreaks of rain. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the east and southeast of the country, bringing a risk of spot flooding. An isolated thundery burst is possible in these areas also. Drier and brighter weather with sunny spells will extend from the west in the afternoon along with an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Northwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength but winds will occasionally be strong along southern and eastern coasts.

Clear spells and just a few well-scattered showers on Monday night. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry with sunny spells and just a few passing showers, these mainly affecting the northwest of the country. Feeling fresher than in preceding days with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

Cool and mostly clear on Tuesday night with just one or two isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light, variable winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to start out mostly dry in the north and east with hazy sunshine. It will be cloudier further south and west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in off the Atlantic during the morning and this cloud and patchy rain will gradually spread elsewhere during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Mild and humid on Wednesday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be a humid and breezy day. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent and heavy in the west and north at first, will gradually clear northwards allowing warm sunny spells to develop during the afternoon and evening. It will feel much warmer than the previous two days with maximum temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southeasterly winds.

Largely dry and humid on Thursday night with minimum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southeast winds, fresh near Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be warm and humid with hazy sunny spells. Patchy rain will affect Atlantic coastal counties during the afternoon and evening. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees with light variable breezes.