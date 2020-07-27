Repair works set to begin at Offaly playground

Work to address safety concerns at Birr playground is scheduled to begin in the next two months, it has been revelaed.

Cllr Clare Claffey paid a visit to Birr playground recently after concerned parents contacted her over holes in the playground's soft ground where some children had tripped over these holes.

“Following, concerns expressed to me by members of the public regarding the safety of the Birr playground, I contacted the area engineer in Offaly County Council. Last week, it was confirmed to me that works are scheduled to begin in eight to ten weeks,” the councillor confirmed.