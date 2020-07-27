Funding announced for renovation work to unique and historic Fort in Offaly

Waterways Ireland submitted a successful funding application to the Historic Structures Fund to facilitate renovation works to Fort Eliza in Banagher on the River Shannon.

The award of over €35,000 from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will be match-funded by Waterways Ireland’s Heritage Plan.

This Napoleonic fortification is a five-sided, four-gun battery, constructed circa 1812 and is a truly unique heritage feature on the Shannon. It forms part of a group of defensive structures including the remains of Fort Falkland, Keelogue Battery, Meelick Martello Tower and Cromwell's Castle.

The Shannon fortifications are of special significance due to their inland location. These works will be going out to tender where specialist contractors will undertake necessary repairs to the site.

The phasing of this works will be informed by a comprehensive Conservation Management Plan commissioned by Waterways Ireland.

They are looking forward to working with the local community and other stakeholders in Banagher during the restoration process.​