LATEST: Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly increases slightly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has increased slightly today.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are now 487 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of one. It is the second increase in the space of five days after the county went an extended period without a newly confirmed case.

There is also one person with a suspected case of Covid-19 who is currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital. There are no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

It has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,754 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 21st July, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 25,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.