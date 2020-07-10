Offaly woman sent for trial over Seamus Darby crash

A WOMAN has been charged with dangerous driving and sent for trial in connection with a crash in which Offaly football hero Seamus Darby was injured.

Rose Fox, 66, Dawnlea, Rahan Road, Tullamore, appeared before Judge Catherine Staines at Tullamore District Court on Wednesday.

A book of evidence was served by Garda Stacey O'Brien and on the application of Sergeant James O'Sullivan, Ms Fox was sent forward to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on November 17 next.

Ms Fox is accused of dangerous driving at Annaharvey on June 11 last year, causing bodily harm to Seamus Darby and Abbie Fox.

Seamus Darby scored arguably the most famous goal in the history of Gaelic football, the late winner for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland senior football final which ended Kerry's bid for five titles in a row.

A native of Rhode, he also won All-Irelands in 1971 and 1972.

The 70-year-old now runs a public house in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.