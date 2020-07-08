Major Garda search for gun underway in Offaly border town

A major garda operation is underway in Portarlington as part of a firearms search in the Laois Offaly border town.

A large number of gardaí with armed support have descended on homes in the Canal Road area of the Laois Offaly border town.

Local eyewitnesses told the Express that the focus of the operation is a purpose-built housing development for the Traveller community. The operation involves mainly local gardaí who are combing the site for a weapon.

Gardaí confirmed that the search follows the charging of a man with firearms offences after he was stopped by Laois Gardaí near the M7 motorway on Monday evening, July 6. A Glock handgun and ammunition was seized.