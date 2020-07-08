High Speed Wi-Fi coming to an Offaly Community Centre

Well done to Offaly Co Council on their endeavors to bring high speed broadband to Community Centres across Rural Offaly.

Ray Bell, Digital Broadband Officer and Catriona Hillard IT Systems Section recently visited Kinnitty and met with Jim Egan, Christina Byrne, Sean De Cleir and Fr Michael O Meara to discuss the installation of High Speed Broadband into Kinnitty Community Centre and St Flannan’s Church. As work is already underway on undergrounding the street lighting Senior Executive Engineer John Mitchell and Joe Dunican, Civil Engineer Offaly County council agreed to include the undergrounding of the fiber broadband to extend the broadband to the church.



The initiatives of Offaly Co Council in providing this badly needed communication infrastructure will be of great benefit to the community and will bring the centre up to the digital age. An added bonus is the inclusion of the church which during this time of Covid-19 and the new social distancing rules which are in place it will take some of the strain from our local parish priest Fr Michael O’Meara who is trying to come up with new ways of communicating with his parishioners during the pandemic. Thanks also to Ray Bell and Fiona Flaherty who helped the group to secure a grant of €500 towards the purchase of equipment to stream events in the church. The local community would like to thank all involved.