Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days and into the weekend is for more changeable weather and with temperatures around normal for mid June.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start mostly cloudy and misty with some showers and localised thunderstorms in the east but lots of dry weather elsewhere. Some bright or sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, mainly in the east and south but further showers or thunderstorms will occur. Highest temperatures generally ranging 17 to 20 degrees but a little cooler in coastal parts of the west and north. Winds mostly light, northerly or variable in direction.

Mild and misty overnight on Wednesday in lows of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius, most places will be dry, just the odd shower here and there.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for bright spells and scattered showers early in the day however more persistent rain will spread westwards during the afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours in places. Afternoon highs of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius in very light northerly breezes.

Persistent and at times heavy rain Thursday night will clear during Friday morning, with sunny spells developing but there will be some showers also. Winds will be light southwesterly with afternoon highs of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius highest in eastern areas.

The current weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be changeable and breezy. There will be some rain at times in most places, with some heavy falls in places on Saturday and again later Sunday but there will be dry bright periods also, especially in eastern areas. Breezy on Saturday with highs of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius and fresh southwest winds, temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees on Sunday in southerly winds.