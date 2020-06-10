Offaly puppy farmer appealing against animal cruelty jail sentence

AN Offaly man is to appeal against a five-month sentence imposed on him earlier this year for animal cruelty.

In January Brendan Deegan, aged 55, Clonminch, Tullamore, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, failing to safeguard the welfare of animals, permitting the carcasses of animals on land to which other animals have access, and failing to provide sufficient food or water to animals.

At Tullamore Circuit Court today Sandra Mahon, state solicitor for the Minister for Agriculture, said the offences had been committed between August 3, 2018 and February 1, 2019.

The prison sentence, with one month suspended, had been imposed in the District Court on one summons and the remainder were taken into consideration.

In addition, Mr Deegan was banned from owning animals for his lifetime, banned from keeping animals on his land, ordered to pay €5,000 in costs, and told to surrender dogs to the ISPCA.

Recognisances for an appeal which were taken up by Mr Deegan had a condition that Mr Deegan was to have no animals whatsoever on his land or under his control pending his appeal.

Ms Mahon said the Minister for Agriculture now had a concern that Mr Deegan continued to have animals under his control so there was an urgency to having the appeal heard.

The appeal was against the severity of the sentence and not against the conviction, Ms Mahon added.

Mr Deegan told Judge Karen Fergus his solicitor had a lot of paperwork to review but he had not spoken to him the previous day.

Judge Fergus fixed the appeal hearing for next Tuesday, June 16.

The conviction of Mr Deegan arose from a visit to his property by the ISPCA when an unregistered dog breeding establishment was uncovered and dozens of dogs were living in squalor.

An ISPCA inspector reported that water was contaminated and in many cases feed was infested with maggots.

Various breeds of dogs were present, including golden labradors, bichon frise, dobermans, springer spaniels, cocker spaniels, mixed breeds and jack russell terriers.

Investigators discovered three dead puppies in the corridor of a shed.

Veterinary examinations of dogs seized revealed a multitude of ailments including conjunctivitis, arthritis, ulcers, lesions, parasite infestation and self-trauma, according to the ISPCA.