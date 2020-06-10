Black Lives matter solidarity demo in Tullamore this Saturday

A demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement will be held in O’Connor Square, Tullamore on this Saturday, June 13 from 2pm to 3pm.

The demonstration is being organised by members of the local community and residents of the Tullamore Direct Provision centre in collaboration with the Movement for Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) and the Offaly Pro Equality Network (OPEN).

MASI is a non-profit grassroots organisation working and advocating for the right of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

OPEN was set up to ensure that everyone living in Offaly is welcomed and included.

This event aims to unite the community of Tullamore in support of marginalised groups in Ireland who experience discrimination and injustice, as well as calling for an end to Direct Provision.

The demonstration will adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines, and all those who wish to attend are asked to wear face masks and come prepared with hand sanitiser.

More information is available on the social media platforms of MASI and OPEN.