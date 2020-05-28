Offaly school praised by Pieta House for work on mental health

Pieta House has written to Gallen Community School in Ferbane to praise their work in attaining an Amber Flag Award.

Pieta House thanked the Amber Flag Committee for their commitment and dedication to promoting positive mental health in Gallen CS this year. They praised the commitment in setting and achieving their goals throughout the year and Pieta House remarked how the Gallen CS application was an outstanding initiative promoting positive mental health.

The Amber Flag Committee in Gallen CS in 2019-20 were students; Kian Boylan, Cian Duffy, Niamh Byrne, Mollie Flynn, Aimee McKenna, Conor Brazil, Casey Lonican, Liadh Dalton, Becca Dunican and Nathan Cornally. Mrs Finnegan, Chaplain Gallen CS is the co-ordinator.

The committee's first action in September 2019 was to do an audit of past and current school activities in the promotion of positive Mental Health. Their first goal was to highlight World Mental Health Day in Gallen CS which was fulfilled on October 10 and 25, 2019.

The committee’s second goal was to look at Peer Pressure and Body Image over two different months and highlight how these can impinge greatly on mental health. The completion date for the Peer Pressure module was November 2019 and for the

Body Image concept was January 2020.

A noteworthy initiative this year was peer-led learning. Committee members and some TY students researched, prepared and delivered classes for all the Junior Classes under the guidance of Mrs Finnegan.

Goal 3 was to raise awareness about the work of Pieta House and to raise some money for their work. The students held a Jersey Day for Pieta House which proved a great success a fitting tribute to the late Donal Walsh who loved sport.

Teachers of Religion in TY, 5th and 6th year spent several classes discussing the life of Donal Walsh and the role of Pieta House in helping people. The hard work of the committee culminated with the visit to the school on March 7 of Mrs

Elma Walsh, mother of Donal, who spoke movingly of Donal’s life and the work done by Pieta House.

The Amber Flag committee then presented Mrs Walsh with a cheque for a foundation established in Donal's name.