Anger as CCTV cameras not working in Tullamore

A CALL on the Department of Justice to upgrade cctv cameras in Tullamore as a “matter of urgency” has been made by a local public representative.

Cllr Tony McCormack has complained that many of the cameras in Tullamore town centre are not working.

Speaking at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr McCormack said a maintenance contract with the operators of the cameras needed to be agreed.

“We should be looking for new cameras to replace the old one,” he said stressing the need to make sure that all cameras were working in the meantime.