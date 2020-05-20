Work resumes on Tullamore and Mountbolus housing developments

CONSTRUCTION work has resumed on housing developments at Chancery Lane in Tullamore and in Mountbolus following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, members of Tullamore Municipal District were told at their monthly meeting last week.

In a comprehensive report, Housing Officer, John Cunningham said various measures were being put in place to ensure that construction work was carried out in keeping with ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

He added that during this period of Covid-19 restrictions the Housing Section of the council has continued to provide critical essential services as set out by the Government during the period of lockdown.

“We have modified a number of our processes to enable services to continue and ensure that essential repairs, emergency housing allocations, HAP, rent reviews and continued work with persons presenting as homeless and Traveller welfare issues are addressed,” he outlined.

Mr Cunningham said the council's housing allocation process was modified, to allow them continue to allocate and conduct pre-tenancy courses.

Addressing the issue of pre let repairs and refurbishment, Mr Cunningham said the council are continuing pre-letting works on a selective number of properties under the heading of "essential works".

“The pace at which houses can be completed has been severely affected due to the restrictions that are required but a number of properties continue to be made available,” he outlined.

Detailing work on local authority direct construction projects, Mr Cunningham said work would resume on the 18 units at Chancery Lane and on the four units being developed by Mid Offaly Housing Association in Mountbolus.

He revealed that an architect led Integrated Design Team has been appointed for the Raheen development in Clara and Stage 2 plans will be submitted to the Department in coming weeks. Mr Cunningham said the programme had been delayed due to inability to commence site investigations

He also revealed that the council will act as Architect with Design Team consultants, Malone O' Regan Consulting Engineers; Hayes Higgins Partnership M&E; and, Kane Crowe Kavanagh Quantity Surveyors for the development of three OPD units (old person dwellings) at Church Street in Clara.

As regards the Oaklee development of 19 houses at Clonminch in Tullamore, Mr Cunningham pointed out that the first stage of tendering was now complete while the development of 41 houses at Kearney's Field has proceeded to a two stage tender process.

He revealed that the council's Housing Section have continued to secure additional leased accommodation and are in the final stages of securing a number of leasing properties in Tullamore.

Planned maintenance works have been completed from the approved 2020 Budget of €102,500 which primarily included heating upgrades; high efficiency gas boilers and wood pellet stoves; and, fire safety works.

Mr Cunningham also revealed that €60,000 is again provided towards Council Estate projects for 2020 in the Municipal District of Tullamore.

“Discussions on the allocation of this funding are ongoing,” he outlined.