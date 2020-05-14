LATEST: Covid-19 death rate drops back to early March levels as 84% recover from virus

A further 10 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday which also revealed that 84% of people who have fallen ill have recovered.

This is the lowest daily rise in the number of virus-related deaths here since late March.

A total of 1,497 have now died after contracting the virus since the first death was reported on March 11.

The National Disease Surveillance Centre also confirmed that a total of 159 more cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Republic bringing the total number of cases here to 23,401.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose slightly on Wednesday. There are now 143 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county - an increase of two.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the public that prevention measures will become increasingly important in the days ahead.

“I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions (from May 18) these behaviours will become even more important,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that 84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

"We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%),” he said.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11th May (23,144 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.