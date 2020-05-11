'I thought I had a sinus infection' - Offaly blogger opens up about Covid-19 diagnosis

An Offaly blogger has said she doesn't know how or where she contracted coronavirus in an honest Instagram post to her followers.

Croghan woman Melissa Moran has over 15,000 followers between Facebook and Instagram on her Lipstick & Louboutins blog and shared her experience with the deadly virus on Saturday.

I have thought long and hard about posting this," she began, "it has tormented me for days and I'm shaking writing it to be honest but I feel like it's an important message."

"I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been self-isolating at home. I only have one more day to go thank God and I honestly don't know how or where I picked it up.

"I only left the house when it was absolutely essential and took every precaution I could," she explained.

"Initially I thought I had a sinus infection which I get a lot but then I lost my sense of smell and got a huge pressure sensation on my chest which has never happened before so I rang my GP and was referred on to be tested.

"The test itself was grand. When I was at the test centre they gave me a little bag with tissues, face mask, information booklet and Josh laughed saying, 'that's not the type of goodie bag you're used to. There's no Yves Saint Laurent in that.'

"When I got the positive result I was scared and worried but thankfully I was okay with it but took it very seriously as I know it can affect people differently. My own GP, the HSE and of course my family and friends have all been amazing," Melissa added.

"I just cannot wait to get out of isolation and cuddle my boys. I can't and won't respond to messages about people's symptoms because I'm obviously not a medical professional but just look after yourselves and your family and if you are concerned, contact your GP or seek factual medical advice."