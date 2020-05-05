8,900 Offaly people now in receipt of Covid-19 unemployment payment

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has today issued payments valued at €209.3m to 598,000 people in respect of their application for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Around 11,000 people are receiving a payment for the first time.

In Offaly, 8,900 people who have lost their jobs will receive the Covid-19 payment today, an increase of 100 since last week.

There are now over 52,000 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. The payments are in addition to the approximate 205,000 people who were on the Live Register as of the end of March.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office today, Tuesday, May 5.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty today said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment was introduced at speed for maximum impact so that we could help as many people as possible during what is an unprecedented, once in a century, health emergency. The fact that so many have been moved into payment so quickly is a testimony to the agility and innovation my Department has demonstrated to respond to this crisis.

“We need to respond to the post-pandemic challenge with the same qualities and with a similar impact. Already, on Saturday, the Government announced a suite of measures to further support small, medium and larger businesses to restart, reconnect and rehire staff who have been laid off or furloughed.

“However, as our recent Working Paper on the initial impacts of the pandemic on our labour market demonstrated, some sectors have suffered more than most – particularly retail and hospitality.

“Working with the new Labour Market Advisory Council I recently appointed, my officials are now planning the necessary further supports and initiatives we will need to put in place to ensure that the thousands of workers who have been displaced can return to work as quickly as possible. We are determined that this short term health crisis will not be a long-term economic one for all those workers and families who have been affected.”

You can see a breakdown of recipients of the Covid-19 Unemployment Payment by county below: