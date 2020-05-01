Tullamore's 'Blues' organise challenge for three charities

THE Tullamore Blues are coming together in aid of IMNDA/MND Research, Offaly Homeless and the Friends of The Hospital Tullamore.

“These charities are very close to our heart here in Tullamore as our dear friend Paddy Fenning’s 5k walk for MND Research and Offaly Homeless scheduled for June has been postponed,” said organiser Aoife Marron.

“We are hoping that this fun fundraiser will serve as a warm up for the big event when it is safe to reschedule. Friends of Tullamore Hospital have been dedicated to raising funds to improve hospital services to us all and now more than ever they need our help too.”

The challenge started on Monday last. Here’s what organisers are asking members of Tullamore GAA , Tullamore Camogie Club and Tullamore LGFC to do;

•Run/walk 2km either individually or with family

•Donate to the charities via the link http://gf.me/u/xy42m6

•Nominate friends / family

•Share photos of you doing the 2km while wearing your club colours ﾪ️

The end date is Monday, May 4 next. Please ensure you observe social distancing and stay within the 2km radius while completing the challenge.

#theblues #tullamoreblues #walkforourheroes #friendsoftullamorehospital

#IMNDA #MNDresearch #Offalyhomeless