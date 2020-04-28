Plans in Offaly to turn old hall into state-of-the-art community centre

THE development of a new state of the art community centre in Killeigh moved a step closure last week after planning permission was sought for the facility.

The ambitious new centre will be located on the site of the old Macra Hall on the outskirts of the border village.

The new centre has been championed by a local community group which has held a whole series of fund-raising activities to raise finance for the development over the past number of years.

These included a Jigs n'Reels style event which raised over €40,000 for the project.

Other fund-raising events included a fun day and barbecue and an Operation Transformation style fund-raiser.

The committee was also selected by the National Ploughing Association to be one of the featured charities at last year's ploughing championships.

A number of ongoing fundraising endeavours have been put on hold due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Many successful fundraisers have been held to date and we had exciting fundraising plans for 2020,” committee member Martina Gorman told the Tribune.

“Indeed our Patrons Scheme which had got off to a great start has now also had to be paused as committee members are unable to call to houses in the area,” explained Martina.

She added that “they are very grateful to all in the community for their support to date.”

“However, there is a shortfall to allow us to progress the application for Leader funding which is vital in order to progress this year,” stressed Martina.

As a result the committee are asking anyone who has not yet signed up to the Patrons scheme to please support them now if they are in a position to do so.

There has also been a GoFundMe Page set up which can be accessed on the Facebook page Killeigh Community Centre Development

Stressed Martina: “Without this fundraising drive, we cannot access the required grant funding to make all our dreams of a fantastic community centre a reality.”

'The best community of all deserves a great community hall,” she added.