Car stopped by Gardai in Tullamore was making very questionable delivery

A car stopped by Gardai in Tullamore was found to be making a very questionable delivery.

Tullamore Gardaí were on patrol on Sunday evening and discovered occupants of car acting suspicious.

On searching them, one occupant had a substantial quantity of prescription medication. It was not prescribed to him and not legally obtained. It was concealed and he was on way to supply them to another person.

It was a non essential journey and a court date is to follow.