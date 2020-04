Our favourite drinking establishments in the Faithful County might be all closed at the minute but we have some real landmark pubs across Offaly. How many of them can you name? Here's the first one......

This pub was put on the map when an American president returned to his ancestral roots....

CLICK ON THE CORRECT ANSWER

1: Obama's Return

2: Ollie Hayes Bar

3: John Smith's Pub

4: The Moneygall Lounge