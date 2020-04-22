Supermac's reopening a number of outlets across the country - but not in Offaly yet

Supermac's has announced that a number of outlets will reopen this week, but not in Offaly.

There are six Supermac's outlets in Offaly but none with a drive-through which is why they are remaining closed.

In a statement released this morning, Supermacs said it will provide a limited service in a number of outlets following consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and suppliers including farmers.

The outlets will open on a phased basis in locations where the company can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for staff and customers.

Initially, it will provide only Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect where it is safe to do so. Supermac's said the safety of staff and customers is paramount and the following procedures will be implemented:

- all services will be contactless

- card payment only

- dedicated work stations for all staff

- staff gloves will be provided

- staff masks will be provided

- staff temperature monitoring will take place at the commencement of each shift

- dedicated delivery driver working area

- dedicated drive and collect points where applicable

- dedicated delivery and collection bags

The outlets that will open are as follows:

Wednesday

Headford Rd – Drive Thru

Tuam Rd – Drive Thru

Newcastle – Delivery Only

Friday

Portlaoise – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Ballysimon Rd, Limerick – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Kinnegad – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Clonmel – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

O Connell St Dublin – Delivery Only

Carrick on Shannon – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Roscommon – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Trim – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Drogheda – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Sligo – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Ballindine – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Carlow – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

All lobbies will remain closed until further notice.

Supermac's adds that since it closed on March 26, it has spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised.