More than 100 people in Ireland on ventilators being treated for Covid-19

More than 100 people in Ireland are on ventilators in Critical Care Units being treated for Covid-19.

Latest figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE shows that there are 94 patients on ventilators who are confirmed as having the virus with 14 patients suspected of having the virus also on ventilators.

As of yesterday, there were 138 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 and 23 patients suspected of having the virus in Critical Care Units across Ireland. There are also 140 vacant Critical Care beds in the country.

As of 8pm on Monday, April 20, there are 797 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals with another 321 suspected cases also hospitalised.