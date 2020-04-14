No memorial cycle but Edenderry still remembers Pat Jones in 2020

For the last seven years, the Easter weekend has been a very busy one for Team905CC in Edenderry. The Pat Jones Memorial Cycle had cornered the market for Easter Saturday and Edenderry and the towns and villages along the route had become accustomed to a peloton of 200 or so riders passing by their front doors.

This year, of course, with the Covid-19 restrictions we have had to cancel the event. The club would like though to remember Pat at this special time. He was a highly respected and very well-liked member of our group from the time the club was founded until his untimely death in 2012.

The ultimate believer in the value of community, Pat gave his time to a number of voluntary organisations including Comhaltas Ceolteoiri Eireann, serving as local Chairperson for about ten years, and to Edenderry Credit Union where he served as a voluntary supervisor for many years. The credit union has now changed its name to Croi Laighean but Pat is still remembered and honoured there in the annual Pat Jones Student Bursary, a reflection of his lifelong belief in furthering education.

Pat was a staunch family man and always strongly supported his wife Margaret and their sons Niall, Ian and Alan and extended family members. In Team905 we regularly remember Pat’s good humour and his positive and encouraging attitude to cycling and to life itself. He was a stalwart in the setting up of the club ten years ago and was a member of our first intrepid group of seven riders that travelled to France in 2011 to tackle the fearsome climbs of the Savoie Alps.

To date, the PJMC has raised over €30,000 which has benefited several local charitable/voluntary groups including Laois/Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA), Special Olympics, Little Wishes, The Acorn Project and Football for All. This year’s fundraising effort was destined for North Offaly Meals on Wheels and the Neo-Natal Unit of Holles St. Hospital but unfortunately, this has had to be put on hold for 2020. Hopefully we will be back up and running for 2021 and remembering Pat in the best way possible – on two wheels on Easter Saturday in the PJMC.

Club Spins

All of Team905’s group club spins are suspended until further notice in the interest of public safety and in an effort to stem the spread of Covid 19. For those of you cycling solo these days, be safe, work within the regulations and enjoy the spins. Check out our Facebook page for all club updates.