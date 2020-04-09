Offaly firefighters pay poignant tribute after death of colleague

Firefighters in Edenderry have paid a poignant tribute to fellow firefighter and paramedic Dave McLoughlin after his untimely death in recent days.

The crew in Edenderry stood outside their station and bowed with their helmets at their feet as a show of respect to Mr McLoughlin.

They said: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of firefighter/paramedic Dave McLoughlin of Dublin Fire Brigade, who passed away suddenly.

"The crew of Edenderry Fire Service Co Offaly wished to show their respects to the McLoughlin family during this very sad time.

Thank you for your service. Dave may you rest in peace," they added.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam